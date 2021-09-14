Plea deal likely for man accused of dumping missing woman’s body in Adams County

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 27-year-old man accused of lying about the whereabouts of a missing woman whose body was later found in Adams County is scheduled to reach a plea deal in the case.

Robert Olson is charged with hiding a corpse, falsifying information and obstructing an officer. He’s accused of dumping the body of Annastasia Evans, 24, after he said she overdosed and died.

Evans’ body was found by a hunter on Nov. 23, 2019. She was reported missing in May of that year.

A criminal complaint says a friend of Evans, who reported her missing, told police Olson was the last person to see her. She said they went to Wisconsin Dells together on May 4, 2019, and he returned without her the next day. The complaint says Olson voluntarily reported to jail on May 29, 2019.

The complaint says an inmate who was housed with Olson, told detectives Olson said he used heroin with a girl who overdosed. The inmate said Olson told him that Olson had “dumped the girl’s body somewhere in the country outside of Madison.”

The complaint says another inmate told detectives that Olson said he had been in Wisconsin Dells with the missing girl. “Olson stated he fell asleep and woke up to find her deceased,” Olson told the inmate he believed she had overdosed. The complaint says Olson told the inmate he wrapped her body in something from the hotel room, and took her to a rural area on private property ‘where hunters and hikers would not find her.’

When detectives interviewed Olson, the complaint says Olson admitted to picking Evans up on May 4. He told police he dropped her off in Madison, where he believed she planned to buy heroin. He told police that was the last time he saw Evans.

Court documents state a cause of death could not be determined.

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled Oct. 6 in Adams County.

