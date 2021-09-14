Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ryan Braun has announced his retirement. Braun is the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career.

Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement.

The 2011 NL MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter

“I have weighed this decision for many months. While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days,” Braun said.

Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I’ve decided to retire. While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude.



I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’.



– Ryan Braun pic.twitter.com/pQxuW9qk1z — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2021

“It’s difficult to describe my emotions today, but it starts with overwhelming gratitude to those who have shared this experience with me while offering their unconditional support at every turn,” he continued.

Braun had 352 homers and last played in 2020.

He was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

The team plans to honor Braun during a ceremony prior to their Sept. 26 game against the New York Mets.

