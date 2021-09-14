Advertisement

Two dead after I-90 crash in Monroe Co.

(KWQC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were killed late Monday night when their Subaru Outback station wagon crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-90, in Monroe Co., and caught fire.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi had broken down and was stopped along the shoulder of the interstate, near mile marker 26.5, outside of Sparta.

Investigators determined the Outback did not have its lights activated when it collided with the semi around 10 p.m. They found that the wagon went under the vehicle’s trailer and then caught fire.

Both people in the Subaru died in the collision, WSP reported. Their names have not been released. Authorities did not indicate if the 30-year-old driver of the semi had been hurt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

The crash shut down the interstate overnight. Officials were able to get one lane open, however as of 10 a.m. Tuesday the other lane remained closed while crews unloaded the coffee it was transporting and clearing the scene.

