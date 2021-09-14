Advertisement

Victims identified in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation

All four victims were found shot to death.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Four people were found dead in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in western Wisconsin, about 30 miles northwest of Eau Claire.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF SHERIDAN, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement is naming four victims in a homicide investigation from an incident Sunday in rural Dunn County, Wis.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the four victims are 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, all of St. Paul, Minn., and 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater, Minn.

A preliminary autopsy report said that all four people died from gunshot wounds.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims,” Kevin Bygd, Dunn County Sheriff, said. “I wish we could release more details of our investigation, but we have to balance the public’s desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case.”

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Menomonie.

On Monday, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said that the four people were found dead in an abandoned black SUV near the Town of Sheridan town hall in a standing corn field on Sunday at 2:18 p.m.

According to investigators, there is no present danger to the public in the area. Investigators also believe the four people who were found dead do not have any connection to the area.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said that a second dark-colored SUV may have been involved. If you have information about a black SUV with Minnesota plates in northern Dunn County on Sunday afternoon, or any other information related to the case, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.

Assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab. Autopsies were conducted by the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.

