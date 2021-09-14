Volunteers needed for ‘Improv Under Hypnosis’ at the Mabel Tainter

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A unique collaboration of improv and hypnosis is coming to the Mabel Tainter this week.

Star of the long-running “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” Colin Mochrie, joins forces with a master hypnotist for the return of their hit show “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.”

Created in 2016 at Toronto’s Second City, the show begins with hypnotist Asad Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized.

Mecci then narrows volunteers down to five or six of the most susceptible then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them, while they are under hypnosis.

“Everybody needs to laugh right now, its been a tough year and a half for everybody and I think this is the right show because it hits the right note, it’s a lot of fun, it’s high energy, it’s a lot of excitement and of course Colin brings the laughs,” Mecci says.

In the hands of two masters, each show is an entirely original theatrical experience.

The two say its nice to bring people back to the actual theater and start over again.

“I’ve made sort of a career out of making whatever improv I do as difficult as possible for me so I thought this is going to be great or it’s going to be horrible and its going positively, and it did turn out great,” laughs Mochrie. “Every sort of misconception I had about hypnosis every misconception I had about putting the show together has long been put to rest. It’s like working with trained improvisers.”

Thirty volunteers are needed to fill 20 stage seats. Those interested in participating in the interactive show must sign up in advance through the venue by emailing the theater at events@mabeltainter.org.

Volunteers must present both proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show to participate on stage. Production will provide rapid tests to those interested in participating in the show. Please note if a test is needed when emailing.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 shows at The Mabel Tainter Theater are on sale now at mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001.

For more information about the live show, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.