WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old is facing charges after deputies said he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office received three calls about what appeared to be a juvenile recklessly driving an SUV Sunday afternoon in the Las Alturas area of New Mexico.

According to Doña Ana Sheriff Kim Stewart, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle to no avail and a pursuit occurred through residential areas.

Stewart said the SUV slowed in a parking lot and three passengers ranging in age from 12-15 jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The driver kept going and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

According to the sheriff, the 12-year-old had ammunition for a 9mm handgun in his possession, which led to deputies finding a handgun that had been thrown out of the moving vehicle.

Stewart said the 12-year-old was booked on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, in addition to aggravated fleeing of law enforcement and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

The three other passengers were detained and have since been released to their parents. There are currently no charges pending against them.

