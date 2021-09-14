Advertisement

Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth hockey to scrimmage in Chippewa Falls

Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Arizona State won 8-5. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth men’s hockey teams are coming to Chippewa Falls.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Badgers athletic department announced that the Badgers would scrimmage Minnesota-Duluth at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The teams can meet for a scrimmage due to a one-year NCAA waiver to allow college hockey teams to play an NCAA opponent in a game that doesn’t count towards each team’s record. The Badgers said that the scrimmage will feature a “mix of scrimmaging, special teams work and other potential drills.” The last time the teams met was in October of 2019, as Wisconsin swept UMD 6-2 and 3-1 in Madison, Wis.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and then online beginning Thursday at chippewahockey.org. All proceeds will benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund.

Wisconsin will open the season against Michigan Tech on Friday, Oct. 8 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Minnesota-Duluth opens their season against Bemidji State at Bemidji, Minn. on the same date.

