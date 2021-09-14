Woman receives 18-month prison sentence after fatal December crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is sentenced to prison for driving a vehicle while her license was revoked and crashing the vehicle, killing one person.

28-year-old Autumn Holbach was sentenced Friday to 18 months, or one and a half years, in prison, concurrent to an 18-month sentence she is already serving at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Holbach was convicted of knowingly operating while revoked, causing death on September 10, pleading guilty. Holbach was charged April 21, nearly four months after the crash, and taken into custody.

On December 29, 2020, Holbach crashed the vehicle she was driving in Jackson County, killing 41-year-old Michael Greengrass. Holbach, who was injured in the crash, told law enforcement that she crashed after reaching down to pick up a cigarette. Greengrass was ejected from the vehicle. In court documents, law enforcement noted that Holbach had already been convicted of operating a vehicle while her license was revoked six times.

In addition to the prison sentence, Holbach received three years of extended supervision as part of the sentencing Friday. Conditions of her release include not being allowed to enter places where primarily alcohol is sold, as well as no drinking or possession of alcohol, and will be subject to random testing. Additionally, Holbach is not allowed to drive a motor vehicle until getting her license back.

