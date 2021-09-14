Advertisement

Woman suffers with lingering symptoms months after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Amanda Alvarado and Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Some people say they still have symptoms long after being diagnosed with COVID-19, including one Louisiana woman.

Eumekia Williams tells KNOE that her life changed in March when she tested positive for COVID-19.

She says she tested positive earlier in the day, but by midnight, she was on the ventilator.

Williams was on a ventilator for 17 days, which paralyzed her vocal cords and left her unable to talk. She was also unable to walk when she left the hospital.

She regained her voice and learned to walk again in rehab, but says she still has lingering symptoms.

“I have like memory fog. Sometimes, stuff that I’ve done in the past; I don’t remember doing it. Like, I’ll be talking to my husband and he’ll be like, ‘You remember doing this? We did that,’ and I’m like, ‘No,’” Williams said.

Dr. Suraj Jande from Ochsner Health System says doctors are still learning about the long-term effects.

“We are seeing a lot of neurological signs of people who report brain fog or haziness. There are cardiac complications,” she said.

Williams also struggles with cardiac complications now.

“I’m on a beta-blocker now because when I was on the ventilator, my heart rate got up to 198,” she said. “The only time it does it now is if I take the stairs. Going upstairs, like two or three stairs, and then I can tell it’s going to start racing.”

Jande said many long-term effects can depend on the severity of your case.

“However, on the caveat of that for people who have mild COVID, we’ve also seen them have long-term symptoms such as issues with smelling, taste, heart problems of some sort,” said Jande.

Doctors say time and research are needed to know the full impact of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
Authorities say the man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park.
Man dies in fall at state park in Minnesota

Latest News

Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson and Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert...
Doctors urge people to get flu shot
Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept....
Jury weighing fate of Robert Durst after long murder trial
Blugolds Volleyball Rollin' To Start Season
Blugolds Volleyball Rollin' To Start Season (9/14/21)
Blugolds Volleyball
Blugolds Volleyball rollin’ to start the season