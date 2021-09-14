Woman taken into custody in Jackson County homicide investigation

TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is being held in Jackson County Jail on suspicion of homicide Monday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Kellie Schmidt of Brockway was taken into custody following the death of a 53-year-old man, Thomas Boetcher, on Thursday, September 9.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Jackson County Dispatch Center received a 911 call on September 9 at 10:23 p.m. for a man, later identified as Boetcher, requiring emergency medical attention. First responders attempted life-saving measures, and Boetcher was flown to Marshfield Hospital, where he later died. Schmidt was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire by ambulance with injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

Further investigation revealed the two people lived with one another in the Town of Brockway, located adjacent to Black River Falls to the south. Investigators also determined through a forensic autopsy and information they had gathered that Schmidt should be taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office is recommending first-degree intentional homicide charges. Schmidt remains in Jackson County Jail awaiting charges.

Assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the incident and investigation are Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, Department of Justice State Crime Lab, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Recon Group.

The incident is considered isolated and the Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released.

