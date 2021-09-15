Advertisement

Arts Board denounces sculpture vandalism, police still investigating

"Hatched Baby" has been removed until it can be suitably repaired
"Hatched Baby" has been removed until it can be suitably repaired(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Arts Board is denouncing the vandalization of a sculpture that has stood outside City Hall since 2018.

“Hatched Baby” was created by Wolfgang Auer, and was given to the City of La Crosse by its sister city Friedberg, Germany.

This past weekend, the La Crosse Police Department says the head of the sculpture was torn off, and the face was stolen by an unknown number of people.

Photos of the sculpture’s face appeared on the Instagram account Barstool Sports of La Crosse, but they have since been deleted.

Officers later found the face in the front lawn of a residence at 1003 King Street on Monday morning.

The Arts Board spoke out against the vandalism on Monday, saying in part:

“We urge those who participated in these acts of vandalism to come forward, so we may begin the process of restoring this work of art now that the stolen portion has been recovered.”

Arts Board Chair Jennifer Williams says having discussions or debates about public pieces of art is always welcomed, but theft and vandalism are unacceptable.

“When people are curious about art enough to talk about it and debate its merits, love, hate, whatever, that says that art has done its job well,” Williams added.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds also released a statement on Wednesday, saying that the City’s police officers are continuing their search for the vandals.

Reynolds added that “Hatched Baby” has been damaged to the point where further display will not be possible until it has been suitably repaired.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

Latest News

The School District of La Crosse receives funding for school libraries
La Crosse schools receive state funding for library improvements
Stevens Point woman raising money for a cause while walking over 1400 miles
Stevens Point woman raising money for a cause while walking over 1400 miles
Advocates highlighted the need to address the increasingly frequent severe weather events...
Clean energy and climate awareness
A Stevens Point woman is walking more than 1,000 miles on a journey to help raise money and...
Walking from Stevens Point to Texas for a cause