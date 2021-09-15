Advertisement

Clean energy and climate awareness

Advocates highlighted the need to address the increasingly frequent severe weather events affecting Wisconsin communities.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Clean energy advocates and elected officials are bringing awareness to Wisconsin’s climate efforts.

In a zoom panel Wednesday, sponsored by Wisconsin Health Professionals for climate action, advocates highlighted the need to address the increasingly frequent severe weather events affecting Wisconsin communities.

Eau Claire County passed a resolution in 2019, pledging 100 percent renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Those on the panel say President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, currently before Congress, would assist county efforts already in place.

They say investments in clean energy production and a pollution free transportation sector are necessary.

Kate Beaton, Eau Claire City Council, says as a young person she worries about the climate crisis.

“As a young person, I worry a lot about the climate crisis. I worry about whether or not I should have children, and if I do decide to have children whether I’ll be able to share with them my joy of being outside on my bike or if they too will have to stay inside because the air isn’t safe for them, just like I had to this summer,” Beaton said.

Advocates say Biden’s proposal will cut pollution, boost the economy, and create jobs.

