COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to soar here in Wisconsin, two counties have reached levels of COVID-19 so high that the state’s top health agency had to bring back a category not used in eight months.

Forest and Buffalo counties have both hit critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity in Wisconsin, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health Services. A critically high level of COVID-19 in Wisconsin means the case burden is over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Wisconsin hasn’t seen critically high levels of the virus since January, when it was eliminated from the agency’s dashboard. Buffalo County was also the last one to appear in the highest level of case activity.

Counties in south central Wisconsin are still a ways off from hitting critically high. Dane, Rock and Iowa are among the six counties in the state that are still at high levels of the virus, which is the third level out of five for virus activity.

The state itself is at very high levels of the coronavirus, with a case burden of over 489 cases per 100,000 people.

New cases reported on Wednesday also shot up. For the first time since early January, Wisconsin topped 3,400 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials confirmed 3,426 cases, which sent the seven-day rolling average skyrocketing up to 1,864. This brings the new total for cases ever seen in the state to 687,101.

Coronavirus deaths also continue to trend upward, as health officials note that 20 people have died Wednesday. Almost 7,800 Wisconsinites have died from the coronavirus, to date.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association notes that COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased Wednesday, with one fewer patient than the day before. There are also thirteen fewer people in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.