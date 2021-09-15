Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and ECPD given $949,621.85 donation for cameras

The Sheriff’s Office is excited about the anticipated new technology.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire Police Department is receiving a pledged donation of $949,621.85 from PESI, Inc.

PESI, Inc. is a non-profit continuing education organization located in Eau Claire, Wis.

Funds are intended for the purchase and implementation of body-worn cameras, replacement of in-squad camera systems, replacement of interview room camera systems and cloud-based storage of video data for five years.

Sheriff Ron Cramer, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, says the Sheriff’s Office is excited about the anticipated new technology.

“The Sheriff’s Office is excited to incorporate this technology as it will capture interaction with our community and within our jail. The body worn camera will provide another source of transparency and offer a level of protection to our staff. We look forward to increased trust and offer accountability to those we serve. Our office strives to continually build strong relationships and serve through community engagement. The County greatly appreciates the financial donation from PESI to move this project forward, “Sheriff Cramer said.

Chief Matt Rokus, ECPD, says the Police Department is also grateful for the funds.

“The addition of body-worn cameras and improvements to our other video recording systems are important tools to help strengthen trust and legitimacy. This technology will further promote transparency, accountability and offer opportunities to advance policing through training. I am grateful for PESI’s generous donation and support,” Chief Rokus said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, The Eau Claire City Council approved the following: the purchase agreement with AXON Enterprise, Inc., the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County, and the acceptance of grant monies from PESI, Inc.

It is anticipated that both agencies will have completed installation and training by the end of January, 2022.

