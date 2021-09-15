Advertisement

Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

By Kylee Dedmon and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII/Gray News) – Country superstar Reba McEntire had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window Tuesday afternoon.

According to KXII, Coby Scherrill and McEntire were touring a historic building for a future project when the stairwell from the second to the third story collapsed.

“Oh, it was pretty scary,” Scherrill recalled. “I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was.”

People inside the building were trapped on whatever floor they were on at the time of the stairwell collapse.

The fire department had to help people out the second-story window and down the ladder.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the emergency management director said everyone else is OK, including McEntire.

“Hearing that she was OK was a complete relief on that part,” said Sara Jackson who works at a restaurant across the street.

Jackson could see the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras from her business and was concerned about the country singer’s wellbeing.

Scherrill told KXII the building had been there for over 100 years.

“It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill said.

Details about the project McEntire was reportedly looking to use the building for are unclear.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

Latest News

Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort
The judge said that the court lacks the legal authority to order Gov. Tim Walz to issue the...
Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on...
Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says