First Lady Jill Biden makes stop in Wisconsin, visits Milwaukee elementary school

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Jill Biden visited Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee on Wednesday to speak with staff and parents on their experiences with back-to-school procedures and keeping their kids safe. She and her COVID advisory team also talked about the projection for when COVID-19 vaccines might be available to students under the age of 12.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

