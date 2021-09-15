Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden makes stop in Wisconsin, visits Milwaukee elementary school

First Lady Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the safe return to in person...
First Lady Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the safe return to in person learning at a Milwaukee elementary school.(WDJT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Jill Biden visited Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee on Wednesday to speak with staff and parents on their experiences with back-to-school procedures and keeping their kids safe. She and her COVID advisory team also talked about the projection for when COVID-19 vaccines might be available to students under the age of 12.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

