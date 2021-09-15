Advertisement

GOP lobbyist McCoshen won’t run for Wisconsin governor

Bill McCoshen
Bill McCoshen(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen says he will not seek the Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor.

McCoshen tweeted Wednesday that while he’s spent the past 15 months traveling the state and meeting with citizens, business owners and politicians to gauge their interest in his candidacy, he was encouraged by the support he received.

McCoshen said both time and money are needed to run the type of issue oriented, grassroots campaign needed to win. He says his campaign could have raised the money, but too much time was lost closing the deal on the sale of his consulting firm.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, 46, last week launched her GOP campaign to become the first female governor in state history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

Latest News

Election ballots
Wisconsin election probe email raises security concerns
Republicans want to keep the legal battle over the once-a-decade job of redrawing political...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants to intervene in redistricting case
Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid for governor
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Wisconsin election clerks told by investigator to keep data