Judge won’t let lawmakers, hunters join Wisconsin DNR board lawsuit

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge won’t let Republican legislators and a hunting group join a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources board chairman from his post.

Fred Prehn’s term ended in May.

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Sandra Naas to replace him but Prehn says he won’t leave until the Senate confirms her. Republicans control that house and they’ve made no moves toward a vote.

Attorney General Josh Kaul has sued to remove Prehn from the board. Court records show Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied requests from Republican legislators and Kansas-based hunting group Hunter Nation to intervene in the suit. The legislators have filed an emergency motion seeking a stay of that decision while they appeal.

