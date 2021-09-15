Advertisement

Madison man pleads guilty to entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-area man had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Twenty-nine-year old Brandon Nelson appeared by video conference Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He faces six months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Nelson traveled from Madison with Abram Markofski, an Army National Guard member from La Crosse, to attend the rally.

A mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

The State Journal says both men have agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol, estimated at nearly $1.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meals Month
Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meals Month (9/16/2021) Live 3
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (9/16/2021)
Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meal Month
Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meals Month (9/16/2021) Live 2
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/16/2021)
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/16/2021)
Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meal Month
Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meals Month (9/16/2021) Live 1