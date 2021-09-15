Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after fleeing officers Tuesday early morning.

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, authorities observed a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway with the driver slumped over to the side near the intersection of 46th Avenue and 133rd Street In the Village of Lake Hallie Tuesday at 2:23 a.m.

Officers contacted the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Bernard Robertson of Cadott, who provided false identifying information to them.

While attempting to take Robertson into custody, he began to fight with officers then fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, officers arrested Robertson and located a pocket knife concealed in his pants pocket. A search of his vehicle revealed a black ski mask, a black stocking cap and a pair of black winter gloves, along with multiple cutting tools and a freshly cut exhaust pipe.

Robertson was taken into custody for recommended charges of resisting/obstructing officers, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife and possession of burglary tools along with various traffic violations.

Robertson was taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.