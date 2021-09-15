Advertisement

Microsoft to let you ditch passwords for good

Microsoft announced users can eliminate password logins for its services.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REDMOND, Wash. (WMTV) - Microsoft will soon let users do away with their passwords when logging into its services like Office or Outlook, but that doesn’t mean just anyone will be able to access their accounts. In fact, the software giant believes the change will make them more secure.

In a blog post Tuesday, the company’s Vice President for Security, Compliance, and Identity Vasu Jakkal explained that its research showed how much people disliked passwords, especially the more complex ones that would prevent hackers from gaining access quickly or through social engineering.

“In a recent Microsoft Twitter poll, one in five people reported they would rather accidentally “reply all”—which can be monumentally embarrassing—than reset a password,” he said, adding that Microsoft’s stated mission – and a goal of other tech companies – is to eliminate the need for them.

Now, users will be allowed to remove passwords from their Microsoft accounts altogether, eliminating a possible point of entry for attackers. To login into accounts like Outlook, OneDrive, Family Safety, etc., people can instead use the company’s Authenticator app, a security key, verification code sent to their phone, or Windows Hello, which uses facial recognition or fingerprint scans to confirm identities.

Windows Hello has been available for logging into computers running the OS for years now.

Turning off passwords can be done by logging into a Microsoft Account, going to Advanced Security Options, then clicking on Additional Security Options. Next, users will need to select Passwordless Account and click Turn On.

