One person hurt after semi/tractor trailer crash in Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a semi/tractor trailer crash in Pepin County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a semi/tractor trailer crash on US 10 near Rustad Road, just east of Durand, Tuesday at 12:41 p.m.

Authorities believe 68-year-old George Greenlee, of Kirkland, Ill. was operating the semi traveling east on US Highway 10.

Shortly after passing the intersection of US 10 and Rustad Lane, the semi lost control and rolled into the eastbound ditch.

Greenlee was initially trapped in the semi. He was later taken to an area hospital by ambulance for unknown injuries.

The semi, which was loaded with frozen foods, spilled its load throughout the ditch as a result of the rollover crash.

Traffic on US 10 was down to one lane or completely closed for four hours due to the clean-up.

The crash is under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were by Durand Fire Department, Durand Ambulance Service, Pepin County Highway Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

