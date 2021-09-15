People identified in double fatal crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the two people that died as a result of a fatal crash in Monroe County Monday evening.

24-year-old Jace M. Scholler, driver, and 27-year-old Hannah E. Hood, passenger, died as a result of the crash.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-90 at I-90 eastbound milemarker 26.5 in Monroe County near Sparta, Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the double fatal crash. Authorities say a semi was disabled on the right shoulder when a hatchback vehicle with no headlights rear ended the semi.

The hatchback vehicle went up under the rear of the semi-trailer and then caught on fire, which spread to the semi-trailer.

No assisting agencies were reported.

