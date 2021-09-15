Advertisement

Taking a stand against hunger in the Chippewa Valley

Hello Wisconsin’s Phoebe Murray is live from Feed my People with how you can support hunger relief efforts during Hunger Action Month.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire has been a staple in the community for nearly 40 years, helping feed those in need across west central Wisconsin.

September is National Hunger Action Month and FMP is asking for your help to take a stand against local hunger.

Team members at Feed My People join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning with how the community can get involved with Hunger Action Month.

During the month of September Feed My People Food Bank has a special $25,000 match where every dollar given up to that amount will be doubled. That means every $1 given will have double the impact and will help fund 8 meals.

FMP encourages the community to take a stand against hunger by donating, volunteering, and/or sharing information about hunger-relief programs.

To get started volunteering, see here.

Feed My People Food Bank continues to host pop-up pantries across Western Wisconsin for anyone in need. Each week, they serve dairy, meat, produce and other groceries to hundreds of families.

Full pop up pantry fall schedule.

To donate click here.

