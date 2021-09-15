UWEC makes ‘Best of the Best’ list for LGBTQ-friendly universities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is being given a five-star rating on the Campus Pride Index, and for the fourth time is on the “Best of the Best” list, from the leading resource for tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education.

According to a release from UWEC, Campus Pride is the leading resource for LGBTQ leadership, development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education.

Dr. Christopher Jorgenson, director of the Gender & Sexuality Resource Center at UWEC, says this accomplishment is difficult to achieve.

“There are currently 45 campuses in the U.S. with a five-star rating,” Jorgenson said, “It’s difficult to achieve, as it requires ongoing institution wide commitment. However, the ‘Best of the Best’ designation from Campus Pride in late August is bestowed upon only 30 of those schools. We’ve been chosen among those with five-star ratings for several years now.”

Campus Pride five stars for LGBTQ inclusion in the categories of:

Sexual orientation

Gender identity/expression

Student support and institutional commitment

Student life

House and residential life

Campus safety

A few of the specific programs and resources cited by the website were gender-neutral restrooms across campus; The Bridge LGBTQIA+ space in the Davies Student Center; Q Fest, a student-run queer film festival; and the annual Fire Ball drag show fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.