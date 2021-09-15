Advertisement

Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email

Conservatives are ordering investigations into the 2020 election.
Conservatives are ordering investigations into the 2020 election.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election clerks are reacting with a mixture of concern and confusion to the first inquiry made by a special investigator hired by Republicans to examine how the 2020 presidential election was run in the battleground state. Based on an Associated Press survey of all 72 county election clerks, the Monday email from the lead investigator landed in the junk folders of at least seven counties, wasn’t received by at least 11 others and several that did get it flagged it as a security risk. The confusion is just the latest twist in Wisconsin where conservatives, encouraged by Trump, are ordering investigations into the 2020 election narrowly won by President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
Authorities say the man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park.
Man dies in fall at state park in Minnesota

Latest News

Welcome.US launched Tuesday, senior U.S. government officials, said, as part of Operation...
What’s next for Afghan refugees? Senior U.S. officials give latest on resettlement
COVID-19
UW Health doctor addresses COVID-19 breakthrough cases
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie
Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson and Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert...
Doctors urge people to get flu shot