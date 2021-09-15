EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Young Writers Read Showcase is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and gives youth in grades 3-8 the opportunity to share their work with an audience.

Chosen writers will read their original work on stage at the showcase at the Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 24.

Deadline to submit entries is September 25.

