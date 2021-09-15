Advertisement

Young Writers Read Showcase

Chippewa Valley Book Festival
Chippewa Valley Book Festival
Chippewa Valley Book Festival(Chippewa Valley Book Festival)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Young Writers Read Showcase is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and gives youth in grades 3-8 the opportunity to share their work with an audience.

Chosen writers will read their original work on stage at the showcase at the Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 24.

Deadline to submit entries is September 25.

Chippewa Valley Book Festival-Young Writers Read Showcase

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

Latest News

Julia Nunes, 73rd Alice in Dairyland (Source: DATCP)
Alice in Dairyland talks about Wisconsin cranberries
red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre offers free show to community
Art Key On Keyboard Means Artistic Painting Or Drawing
“We Are The Chippewa Valley” grant
The Eagles Club holds its annual Lake Hallie Block Party
Lake Hallie Block Party