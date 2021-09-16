Advertisement

Chippewa County Blain’s Farm & Fleet celebrates 50 years

For some community members and current employees, the store has played a role throughout their...
For some community members and current employees, the store has played a role throughout their lives.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One store in the Chippewa Valley is celebrating a major milestone.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet’s location in Chippewa County turned 50 this year.

The store opened in June of 1971.

In 1993 it moved to its current place on Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie.

For some community members and current employees, the store has played a role throughout their lives.

Lance Rufledt, assistant manager, notes that for many customers shopping at the location is a nostalgic experience.

“I think, like me, probably a lot of customers their dad shopped here. They remember coming to Toyland. They remember just growing up with Farm & Fleet, and now maybe they’re bringing their kids to Farm & Fleet,” Rufledt said.

Blain’s Farm and Fleet has more than 40 stores throughout Wis., Mich., Ill., and Iowa.

