City of Winona issuing boil water advisory

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The city of Winona is issuing a boil water advisory for areas along Highway 43.

According to a release from the city, Winona’s water may be contaminated in these areas due to loss of pressure.

The city says to boil your water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick .

According to a release from the city, On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city experienced a loss of pressure in the water system due to two unexpected water breaks. A loss in water pressure means that contamination could have entered the drinking water distribution system.

The contaminated water could contain bacteria, viruses, and parasites that could cause sickness if ingested.

The city says not to drink, brush your teeth, or cook with tap water without boiling it for one minute first. Residents can use an alternative such as bottled water.

The city also says they are disinfecting, flushing the mains, and taking bacteria samples to make sure the water is safe to drink.

They say they will inform residents of when the water is safe. They anticipate resolving the issue within four days or less.

