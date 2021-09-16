Comedian Charlie Berens urges COVID-19 vaccination among UW students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian and University of Wisconsin- Madison alumnus Charlie Berens is teaming up with the UW System Thursday to encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a new video, Berens hits a carnival-style game to encourage vaccinations and “Smash COVID.” He previously faced off against UW System President Tommy Thompson during the 2021-21 school year to smash items on video as part of the system’s “Smash COVID” campaign.

In the new video, the Manitowoc Minute creator has one request.

“Hey, everyone. Just do the vaccine thing, ok? Why not, you know?” Berens says.

The UW System also announced that UW-Eau Claire and UW-Milwaukee have both met the 70% vaccination rate. UW-La Crosse met the goal earlier this month, while UW-Madison, which is running their own campaign, is at 90% vaccinated.

Tommy Thompson said he was pleased to see UW students meeting this goal.

“UW students are embracing the culture of responsibility we need to deliver the full college experience,” said Thompson.

The UW System ‘s Vax Up! 70 for 70 campaign promises that campuses that reach 70% of students vaccinated are eligible to receive one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000. This campaign goes through Oct. 15.

The UW System noted it will announce vaccination rates of all its universities soon.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.