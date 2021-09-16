Advertisement

Federal court allows Wisconsin redistricting case to proceed

The move on Thursday keeps the case alive while conservatives want the battle to be fought in...
The move on Thursday keeps the case alive while conservatives want the battle to be fought in state courts.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A three-judge panel of federal judges has denied a request by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.

The move on Thursday keeps the case alive while conservatives want the battle to be fought in state courts. The federal court also combined two lawsuits — one filed by voters represented by a prominent Democratic attorney and the other by voting advocacy groups.

The court also allowed Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to intervene in the case. A third redistricting lawsuit, brought by conservatives, is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly

Latest News

The city says to boil your water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick.
City of Winona issuing boil water advisory
The 70% goal was established by UWEC and the UW System to encourage students to be vaccinated.
UWEC achieves 70% vaccination milestone
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in August, marking the fifth month in the row...
Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9% in August
Passenger in Colten Treu case to be sentenced Thursday