First ever ‘Forge Fest’ coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new festival coming to Eau Claire this weekend is blending art with music.

The first ever Forge Fest at Artisan Forge Studios kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A 20 vendor art market will be open to the public, while a ticketed live music event starts at 5:00 p.m.

Six different bands from around the country will be performing.

James Kasmarek, Event Organizer, says the event’s intentions are to promote art.

“We’re working for a single purpose and that is to help promote art and you know there’s a lot of mediums and I’m kind of involved in both but right now this music thing is going to be a lot of fun and we can combine both. Just a winner for everybody,” Kasmarek said.

To attend the music portion of the event, people need to show proof vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours.

