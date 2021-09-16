Advertisement

First ever ‘Forge Fest’ coming to Eau Claire

A 20 vendor art market will be open to the public, while a ticketed live music event starts at...
A 20 vendor art market will be open to the public, while a ticketed live music event starts at 5:00 p.m.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new festival coming to Eau Claire this weekend is blending art with music.

The first ever Forge Fest at Artisan Forge Studios kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A 20 vendor art market will be open to the public, while a ticketed live music event starts at 5:00 p.m.

Six different bands from around the country will be performing.

James Kasmarek, Event Organizer, says the event’s intentions are to promote art.

“We’re working for a single purpose and that is to help promote art and you know there’s a lot of mediums and I’m kind of involved in both but right now this music thing is going to be a lot of fun and we can combine both. Just a winner for everybody,” Kasmarek said.

To attend the music portion of the event, people need to show proof vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

Latest News

The Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire "hospital" sign in Eau Claire, Wis.
Chippewa Valley hospital beds filling up with COVID and non-COVID patients
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Medical professionals advise getting both flu vaccine, COVID-19 dose at same appointment
Hospital Beds Filling Up With COVID And Non-COVID Patients
Hospital Beds Filling Up With COVID And Non-COVID Patients (9/15/21)
Vigil For Homicide Victims
Vigil For Homicide Victims (9/15/21)