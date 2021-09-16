Health officials recommend testing for children exposed to COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Chippewa Valley and that includes schools. If you are a parent, when you get your child tested for COVID-19 varies on when and who may have exposed them to the virus.

With children under 12 still not eligible for COVID vaccinations, testing is key to their safety.

“Our recommendation for a child to be tested is either if they have symptoms that are consistent with COVID or they have a known or suspected close contact,” Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Ken Johnson said.

Johnson says the best practice is to get tested and then stay home to wait for results.

“If you have symptoms that may be related to COVID, it is important you immediately quarantine yourself and get tested,” Johnson said. “That’s going to help us prevent spread, which is causing the problems we are seeing in the county right now.”

Audrey Boerner is a Public Health Specialist with the Eau Claire Health Department. She agrees getting tested is important.

“If someone is experiencing any symptoms of COVID, they should try to get tested right away, and sometimes symptoms are mild,” Boerner said. “Anything from a runny nose to a sore throat and even a headache can be a sign of infection.”

Johnson says if you or your child are considered a “close contact” of someone who has COVID, you may need to wait at least three days before getting tested.

“Close contact is usually defined as three to six fee for 15 minutes without appropriate protective equipment,” Johnson said.

Johnson says you can receive an antigen test or a polymerase chain reaction test, commonly known as a PCR test.

“What’s important is once you decide your child needs to be tested, then they really need to be isolated or quarantined until the results of those tests are known,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Boerner both say if anyone in a household has COVID or symptoms everyone should stay home.

“If a parent has COVID or thinks they have COVID, then the child would be a close contact and should not go to school until they also have been tested,” Johnson said.

“If you or a person has a close contact with a person who is sick, it’s the same. It doesn’t matter if the sick person was in your home or in your classroom, the quarantine requirements are the same,” Boerner said.

Johnson says when it involves just your child, it’s best to wait for test results before sending them back to school.

“If you’re doing it because the child is symptomatic, it should be when the PCR comes back negative and their symptoms have improved,” Johnson said.

It is strongly recommended to make an appointment if you or your child needs to be tested.

“The reason that we try to schedule it as opposed to just doing walk-ins is so that we can limit the amount of time that people with possible COVID are in a waiting room with other people,” Johnson said. “So, by scheduling the tests we can manage the flow and not have people waiting around.”

For COVID-19 testing resources, testing sites, and times in Eau Claire,

