Advertisement

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to...
Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to investigate claims of possible mistreatment of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. - Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to investigate claims of possible mistreatment of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Moore, of Wisconsin, and Omar, of Minnesota, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday about concerns raised with their offices about conditions at Fort McCoy.

Those include families lacking access to basic necessities. Base officials say personnel are seeking “constant feedback” from the Afghans on how they can improve their stay. Fort McCoy is one of eight military bases in the U.S. that is temporarily housing refugees from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Over 30% of active COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County are children
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident