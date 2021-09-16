Over 30% of active COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County are children

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, is providing an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch it here.

Weideman provided an update on the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 in the county as well as recent vaccination numbers. Chippewa County is at a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 43.3, or approximately levels seen in January. The percentage of positive cases this week is 148 cases out of 391 tests through Wednesday. Last week, Chippewa County added 251 confirmed positive cases and a 7-day percent-positive mark of 40.7%. Of the 560 active COVID-19 cases, 30.2% are children (169), including 26.1% of children ages 4 to 18. 10 people are currently hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19, but none of them are children. Chippewa County’s hospitals are currently taking in COVID-19 patients from outside the county, noting that 95% of ICU beds in western Wisconsin are full. More metrics are available on the Chippewa County COVID-19 data dashboard.

Weideman said that the health department is not recommending any schools close down due to virus spread, but that the health department is in constant communication with school districts and that many are taking a building-by-building approach to mitigation.

The health department is using social media channels and information distributed to health care providers to keep the public informed about vaccines, COVID-19 and other health care issues. In the next week or two, Weideman said there will be more details regarding walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing, and hinted at community sites getting set up with the National Guard to offer free testing.

Chippewa County’s COVID-19 caseload and spread places the county in the severe risk category for COVID-19, which means the recommendation from the county’s health department is to limit indoor gatherings to less than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to less than 50 people with physical distancing. Masks are also recommended indoors, including at K-12 schools.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 861 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with most other counties in Wisconsin.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use for people ages 18 and over. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered by the Chippewa County DPH at its clinics. If an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for emergency use for people ages 12 to 15 and fully approved for people ages 16 and over, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 or visit the DPH’s COVID-19 Response Hub to find other vaccinators in the county in order to find a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since September 9 and are now held weekly until further notice. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

