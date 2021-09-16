Menomonie Walmart hosting hiring event for drivers

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Walmart is hiring up to 20 plus CDL-A drivers in the Menomonie, Wis. area.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event Sept. 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 6100 3M Dr, Menomonie, WI 54751.

According to a release from Walmart, Nationwide, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet to 11,000 drivers across the country in 2021, including 20 plus drivers in Menomonie, Wis.

Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in year one and will be eligible to receive up to $8,000 in sign-on bonuses.

Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off (PTO) in their first year.

To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.

There will be opportunity for onsite interviews and offers, and candidates will be able to talk to drivers and check out a Walmart tractor.

The job fair will be on-site. Applicants can register here.

People can learn more here and here.

