Advertisement

Menomonie Walmart hosting hiring event for drivers

Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day.
Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day.(Phil Anderson)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Walmart is hiring up to 20 plus CDL-A drivers in the Menomonie, Wis. area.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event Sept. 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 6100 3M Dr, Menomonie, WI 54751.

According to a release from Walmart, Nationwide, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet to 11,000 drivers across the country in 2021, including 20 plus drivers in Menomonie, Wis.

Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in year one and will be eligible to receive up to $8,000 in sign-on bonuses.

Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off (PTO) in their first year.

To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.

There will be opportunity for onsite interviews and offers, and candidates will be able to talk to drivers and check out a Walmart tractor.

The job fair will be on-site. Applicants can register here.

People can learn more here and here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly

Latest News

UW spokesman Mark Pitsch says Thompson is resting and recovering.
Tommy Thompson has surgery after water-skiing accident
Donations for Afghan evacuees at the Sparta National Guard Armory
Team Rubicon, Salvation Army urging for winter clothing for Afghan evacuees
wx
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/16/2021 4 p.m.
AT&T Wisconsin presents a $10,000 check to the Fox Valley Veterans Council.
Grant from AT&T supports VET program to train veterans for IT jobs