New Packers concessions and features for Monday’s home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After famine in Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, the team unveils a feast for Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

Off menu and off the field, the Packers are emphasizing to all attendees to have their tickets saved to their smartphones - sooner rather than later. Downloading them as early as this weekend for those coming to Monday night’s game in case Lambeau Field’s Wi-Fi is overwhelmed.

“Have them in your phone downloaded in your wallet or simply ready to go,” Aaron Popkey, director of public affairs for the Green Bay Packers, said. “You don’t want to be doing that as you’re walking up to the gate.”

For step-by-step instructions and video tutorials on how to download your tickets, you can visit the Green Bay Packers Mobile Ticket website by clicking here.

A new fireworks and sound setup around the stadium bowl will let fans know that kick-off is an hour away. An initiative to encourage everyone to head from their tailgate, nearby bar, or restaurant to the game. Especially considering, there will be some unique food and beverage options inside.

“We want everyone in the bowl because the louder our fans are, the team feels our fans’ energy and it creates excitement for them,” vice president of marketing and fan engagement, Gabrielle Dow, explained.

Some of the new Packers gameday concessions include a bratwurst piled high with mac and cheese. Plus, a “tailgater pierogi” that uses the unusual but delicious combination of cheese curds and Johnsonville bratwurst in tandem with its pillowy interior. These latest culinary creations will be offered throughout the regular season and post-season if the Packers advance.

“We always just try to have fun with it,” Zac LaDubec, executive chef at Lambeau Field, said. “We have a lot of chefs here. We try to get together and try to brainstorm. Think of stadium food and always try to put a new twist on it. I think that’s the hard part is trying to put a new twist on traditional food.”

Here is the Packers’ full list of new menu options and what restaurant or sections you can find them at:

Tailgater Pierogi: Section 486- Homemade Pierogi Stuffed With Brat, Cheese curd, Onion and Sauerkraut, Beer Mustard Crema

Potato and Cheese Pierogi: Section 486- Home Made Traditional Pierogi Topped With Johnsonville Polish Sausage, Sauté Onions and Sauerkraut, Charred Chive Crema.

Johnsonville Chorizo Quesadilla: Johnsonville Tailgate Village - Johnsonville Chorizo Sausage Strips, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Monterey Jack Cheese, Fresh Tortilla

Johnsonville Bourbon Bratwurst: Johnsonville Tailgate Village, Section 134, 352- Johnsonville Brat, Johnsonville Sausage Strip Bourbon Jam, Sauté Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pretzel Brat Bun

Johnsonville Touchdown Mac and Cheese Bratwurst: Johnsonville Tailgate Village, Section 134, 352- Johnsonville Brat, Johnsonville Sausage Strips, Mac And Cheese, Fried Sauerkraut, Sheboygan Brat Bun

Gyro: Section 124-O- Fresh Pita Bread, Shaved Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Shaved Red Onion

Feta French Fries: Section 124-O- Greek Seasonings, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Side Of Tzatziki Sauce

