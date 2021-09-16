Advertisement

LIVE: Passenger in Colten Treu case to be sentenced Thursday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Colten Treu that struck and killed four people in 2018 is being sentenced Thursday.

24-year-old John Stender, Jr. is being sentenced after pleading no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance and being found guilty in April.

Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison in 2020 as well as 45 additional years of extended supervision after pleading no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of hit and run causing bodily harm and found guilty. Three children and a parent were killed and one more child was seriously hurt while they were picking up trash along County Highway P in Lake Hallie for Girl Scout Troop 3055.

Treu and Stender were huffing a can of air duster before losing control of their vehicle, crashing into the four victims. Stender told authorities that he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch. The two men then left the scene.

The sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Chippewa County Courthouse and can be streamed here.

