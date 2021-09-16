Some Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 cut ties with unvaccinated, poll finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One third of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 say they have cut ties with loved ones who are unvaccinated against the virus, according to a new poll, and many say they are worried about their unvaccinated family members.

Harris Insights and Analytics, who surveyed 1,920 Americans from Sept. 10-12, found that 33% report cutting ties in some way with friends, family or acquaintances who are unvaccinated. Over three-quarters of vaccinated Americans also said they were concerned about their unvaccinated family members.

The agency notes that two-thirds of the people they questioned attempted to change their family’s mind about getting the COVID-19 shot. Over 40% of those asked said they weren’t willing to reconsider, but found common ground with each other, while one-quarter said they would reconsider.

The researchers added that 16% of these conversations led to arguments, while one-fifth of people said the request to change their mind worked.

The poll also asked questions around vaccine hesitancy. Researchers found that over half of those who are unvaccinated say they will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46% say they are waiting until they feel comfortable.

