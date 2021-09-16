Tommy Thompson has surgery after water-skiing accident

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, had surgery following a weekend water-skiing accident. The 79-year-old Thompson said in a Facebook post Thursday that he needed to “have my bicep reattached to the tendon.” UW spokesman Mark Pitsch says Thompson is resting and recovering following surgery Thursday and looking forward to getting back to work. The university’s Board of Regents is in the process of searching for a permanent president to replace Thompson. The Republican served as Wisconsin governor from 1987 until 2001, when he left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under then-President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.