Advertisement

Tommy Thompson has surgery after water-skiing accident

Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students...
UW spokesman Mark Pitsch says Thompson is resting and recovering.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, had surgery following a weekend water-skiing accident. The 79-year-old Thompson said in a Facebook post Thursday that he needed to “have my bicep reattached to the tendon.” UW spokesman Mark Pitsch says Thompson is resting and recovering following surgery Thursday and looking forward to getting back to work. The university’s Board of Regents is in the process of searching for a permanent president to replace Thompson. The Republican served as Wisconsin governor from 1987 until 2001, when he left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under then-President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly

Latest News

Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day.
Menomonie Walmart hosting hiring event for drivers
Donations for Afghan evacuees at the Sparta National Guard Armory
Team Rubicon, Salvation Army urging for winter clothing for Afghan evacuees
wx
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/16/2021 4 p.m.
AT&T Wisconsin presents a $10,000 check to the Fox Valley Veterans Council.
Grant from AT&T supports VET program to train veterans for IT jobs