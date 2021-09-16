Advertisement

US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It’s the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday’s meeting.

But the agency struck a neutral tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters. That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer is making the argument that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The drugmaker is pointing to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer.

The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wis.
Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody
Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
One is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.
Charges filed, new details released in homicide of four in Dunn County
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at the rally reinstalled the...
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants