UWEC achieves 70% vaccination milestone

The 70% goal was established by UWEC and the UW System to encourage students to be vaccinated.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 70% of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from UWEC, the 70% goal was established by UWEC and the UW System to encourage students to be vaccinated.

Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor For Finance And Administration, says she is proud of all who helped make this accomplishment a reality.

“I can’t say enough about our faculty, staff and students, all of whom have put the health of our campus community first when we opened the semester,” Crickette said. “Eighty-five percent of our employees have been vaccinated, and our students have helped put UW-Eau Claire in rarefied air when you look across the UW System. Few universities have been able to reach the vaccination goals this early in the semester, and I am proud of all who have helped make this a reality.”

Vaccinated UWEC students who have uploaded their vaccination cards now are eligible to win a $1,000 scholarship from the university.

A total of 50 scholarships will be given away.

UWEC is providing funds for the student scholarships and funding for student organizations that have a high rate of vaccinations among its membership.

$200 is being rewarded to each student organization with at least 10 students that has 70% of its members vaccinated.

The UW-Eau Claire Foundation provided $40,000 for weekly prize drawings the past two months for vaccinated students who participated in Vax Game 2021, UWEC’s vaccination incentive campaign.

There is an additional scholarship opportunity for vaccinated students who attend universities that achieve at least 70% vaccination rates.

Seven scholarships valued at $7,000 each are available to vaccinated UWEC students through the UW System’s 70-for-70 campaign.

