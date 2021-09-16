Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Max and Buster

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Max has quite the story to share with you. He came to the Clark County Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Texas.

Max is missing a leg. This two-year-old suffered a pretty serious gunshot wound, which resulted in the amputation of his front leg before arriving in Clark County.

Staff members at CCHS say Max has adjusted well after the amputation and gets around great on three legs. Once he gets to know you, this 69 pound German Shepherd mix is a big baby. He enjoys attention, and he’d love a home where he can share the couch with you.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

An affectionate and loyal buddy. That’s how staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs describe Buster.

He is 15 years old, but don’t let his age fool you. Buster loves to be part of the action. He never misses yard time, and he loves keeping up with the fast dogs to let them know he’s got his eye on them.

Buster loves belly rubs, and being near his person. In fact, he’ll make sure you’re by his side by turning back and checking to make sure you’re following him!

Click HERE to fill out the adoption application.

