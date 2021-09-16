Advertisement

WATCH: Monona Police save dog drowning in Yahara River

Police were able to get Otis out successfully and reunite him with his family.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona Police Department captured the nerve-wracking moments officers were able to rescue a dog Tuesday night that was drowning in the Yahara River.

In a Facebook post, officers say they responded around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday night to the 6300 block of Winnequah Road for a dog, named Otis, who was trapped and drowning underneath a pier. Police noted the depth of the river is unpredictable and potentially dangerous, making the timing of the rescue even more crucial.

Monona Police say a witness tried to rescue the dog by jumping in, but that scared Otis and he trapped himself even more.

Officers determined the best course of action was to take Otis out through the pier, with the help of pedestrians and the property owner.

Police were able to get Otis out successfully and reunite him with his family.

“In times of peril, darkness and uncertainty...kindness and heroic efforts are needed not only to see the light, but to shine. Deep in the heart of Monona...the stars were shining last night,” the department stated in the post.

The department said they checked in with the pup’s family on Wednesday. Despite the scare, Otis and his family are doing “great.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the...
Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
He provided false identifying information to authorities.
Man taken into custody after fleeing officers in Lake Hallie

Latest News

Kathleen Hughes, standing center, an American Red Cross volunteer working with Task Force...
Volunteer teaches English letters, colors to Afghan children at Fort McCoy
Monona Police rescue dog
Monona Police rescue dog
Pictured L-R: Brandon Woodruff, Jonie Woodruff, Willard, Andrew Sievila
Brewers, Madison company donate service dog to U.S. Army veteran
For some community members and current employees, the store has played a role throughout their...
Chippewa County Blain’s Farm & Fleet celebrates 50 years