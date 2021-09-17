Advertisement

1 in 5 eligible Wis. households enrolled in emergency broadband assistance

(WDTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials say Friday that one in five eligible Wisconsin households have enrolled in emergency broadband assistance benefits, which is above the national average.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Friday that 106,800 Wisconsin households are enrolled in the program, which is 15% higher than the national average.

Families receive up to $50 per month to help with their broadband bill and up to $75 per month for homes on tribal land.

PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said she was pleased to see so many families enrolling.

“Affordability plays a big part in broadband access, which is why we continue to urge those who may be struggling to pay their monthly internet bill to apply for financial support while the funds remain available,” Valcq said.

The program, which is a Federal Communications Commission benefit, is funded with $3.2 billion of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The funds will be available until they run out, officials added.

