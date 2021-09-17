Afghan refugees receive vaccinations at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy received medical vaccinations this week as part of a multi-day clinic at the installation.

Fort McCoy posted on Facebook Friday about the vaccination campaign, noting that U.S. Army medical soldiers working for Task Force McCoy immunized the evacuees over the course of a few days.

In photographs posted, soldiers can be seen giving vaccines to children and adults.

Fort McCoy revealed other bits of daily life this week as refugees adjust to their new temporary home.

On Tuesday, the Army post shared several images of children playing on makeshift swings. Then on Wednesday, an American Red Cross volunteer was shown teaching children the English alphabet and colors.

