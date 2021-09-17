Advertisement

Amber Alert: 6-year-old missing in Texas

Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.
Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 6-year-old boy who is missing.

Amari Baylor was described as 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen Thursday wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes, according to the alert.

Amari may be with a 30-year-old female last seen wearing an orange shirt, and they may be traveling in a dark gray or silver SUV with a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Department at 1-281-997-4100 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years extended supervision...
John Stender, Jr. sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding Colten Treu
Vigil held in the town of Sheridan in honor of the quadruple homicide victims.
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby's, in New York, holds a 1787...
Sotheby’s puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Enbridge ordered to pay $3 million for groundwater leak
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job