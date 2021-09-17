Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in La Crosse

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Live 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a structure fire in La Crosse at 2850 Larson Street Thursday.

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a garbage truck on fire at Harter’s Quick Clean Up Service.

The fire was reported to be travelling into a building. The building was evacuated before the Fire Departments arrival.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the north side of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly and fire crews moved into the building to halt the fire. Moderate fire and heavy smoke damage was contained.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department on scene to assist were the Onalaska Fire Department, Shelby Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, and Tri-State Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years extended supervision...
John Stender, Jr. sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding Colten Treu
Vigil held in the town of Sheridan in honor of the quadruple homicide victims.
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive

Latest News

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman
Schroeder ruled Friday that there’s no evidence Rittenhouse was affiliated with the group on...
Judge: Prosecutors can’t show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys
Some parents cried as they demanded a mask mandate.
Board approves mask mandate for Fort Atkinson schools
Madison’s Freakfest canceled again