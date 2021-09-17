Crews respond to structure fire in La Crosse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a structure fire in La Crosse at 2850 Larson Street Thursday.

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a garbage truck on fire at Harter’s Quick Clean Up Service.

The fire was reported to be travelling into a building. The building was evacuated before the Fire Departments arrival.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the north side of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly and fire crews moved into the building to halt the fire. Moderate fire and heavy smoke damage was contained.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department on scene to assist were the Onalaska Fire Department, Shelby Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, and Tri-State Ambulance.

