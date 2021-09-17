Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

