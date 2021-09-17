Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs receives donation

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An organization dedicated to kids is getting a big boost thanks to an area gym.

F45 Training East in Altoona hosted a “Golfing For Kids” event in Aug.

The event raised more than 9,000 dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the greater Chippewa Valley, which provides programming and activities for area kids.

Jay Laguardia, F45 Training East Eau Claire, says it was important to the business to give back to the community.

“When we started the business, it was really important to us to give back to the community, and so we had opened, shut down by the pandemic, re-opened, and right away we figured we need to do something to give back to the community. Boys and Girls Club is an incredible organization that does so much good for the community,” said Laguardia.

